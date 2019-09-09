Harper (hand) is starting in right field and hitting third Monday against the Braves.

The Phillies withheld Harper from the starting lineup each of the past two games due to a hand injury he sustained Friday after getting hit by a pitch, but he's good to go for Monday's series opener after entering Sunday's game as a pinch hitter -- drawing an RBI walk in his lone plate appearance -- and experiencing no issues. The outfielder, who is slashing .281/.410/.500 with two home runs and four stolen bases over his past 10 games, will face righty Mike Foltynewicz in his return to the starting nine.

