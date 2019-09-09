Phillies' Bryce Harper: Back in action Monday
Harper (hand) is starting in right field and hitting third Monday against the Braves.
The Phillies withheld Harper from the starting lineup each of the past two games due to a hand injury he sustained Friday after getting hit by a pitch, but he's good to go for Monday's series opener after entering Sunday's game as a pinch hitter -- drawing an RBI walk in his lone plate appearance -- and experiencing no issues. The outfielder, who is slashing .281/.410/.500 with two home runs and four stolen bases over his past 10 games, will face righty Mike Foltynewicz in his return to the starting nine.
