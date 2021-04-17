Harper's absence from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals is due to lower-back tightness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It initially appeared as though Harper was simply getting a bit of rest, but it turns out that he's dealing with a minor injury. The Phillies haven't expressed significant concern, calling him day-to-day, but there's potentially reason to worry. Harper dealt with back issues late last season and was brought along slowly at the start of camp this year for the same reason. At minimum, this looks like something Harper and the Phillies will have to monitor throughout the season, which could result in a few more off days than he's used to.