Harper is considered day-to-day after being removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with right shoulder soreness, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 28-year-old struck out in both plate appearances Saturday before being replaced in right field by Scott Kingery. Harper's status for Sunday's series finale is up in the air, though the Phillies could play it safe and give him the day off with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.