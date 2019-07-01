Harper went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and an additional run in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Marlins.

Each of Harper's three hits -- his most since May 30 -- plated a run and allowed the Phillies to avoid a series sweep at the hands of the last-place Marlins. He capped his afternoon with the two-run blast in the eighth inning, leaving him one home run and one hit shy of 200 and 1,000, respectively, for his career.