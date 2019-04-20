Harper went 5-for-7 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

After going 3-for-24 in his prior six games, Harper broke out in a big way in Coors Field. He's now slashing .296/.438/.549 through 19 contests as a Phillie with four homers, a steal, 11 RBI and 13 runs.