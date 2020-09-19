Harper went 4-for-6 with two walks, two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI across both games of Friday's doubleheader as the Phillies swept the Blue Jays.

His two-run shot off Robbie Ray in the matinee gave the Phils some insurance runs in a 7-0 victory, then Harper reached base all four times he came to the plate in the nightcap in a wild 8-7 win. Over his last 10 games, the 27-year-old is slashing .343/.452/.829 with four homers and seven RBI as he tries to lead Philadelphia into the postseason.