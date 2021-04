Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The 28-year-old continues to swing the bat well and has four straight multi-hit games, going 10-for-14 with two homers and four walks during that stretch. Harper has a .357/.493/.625 slash line with four home runs, eight RBI, 13 runs and a 14:13 BB:K through 17 games this season.