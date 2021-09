Harper went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Cubs.

All of Harper's hits went for extra-bases, highlighted by a three-run homer in the seventh inning. It was his 33rd home run of the season and seventh of September. The recent hot stretch has allowed Harper to lock in the fifth 30-homer campaign of his career, and he could also tally 100 runs as his current total sits at 92.