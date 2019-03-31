Phillies' Bryce Harper: Blasts solo shot
Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Braves.
It took until his sixth at-bat, but Harper finally opened his Phillies account in emphatic fashion, launching a second-deck bomb off lefty Jesse Biddle in the bottom of the seventh. His late arrival to camp naturally raises concerns about a slow start to the season, but April has historically been Harper's best month, so his bat may not take long to heat up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...