Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Braves.

It took until his sixth at-bat, but Harper finally opened his Phillies account in emphatic fashion, launching a second-deck bomb off lefty Jesse Biddle in the bottom of the seventh. His late arrival to camp naturally raises concerns about a slow start to the season, but April has historically been Harper's best month, so his bat may not take long to heat up.