Harper went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run against the Marlins Sunday.
Harper got the Phillies off to a quick start with a deep home run to right field in the first inning. It was his first long ball of the season, though the Marlins pitching staff issued him four free passes in their three-game set. Harper will look to build on this performance, as the Phillies take on the Yankees in their second series of the campaign.
