Harper went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs.

It's his second multi-homer performance in the last five games, and Harper now sports a .260/.383/.620 slash line in August with six home runs and 11 RBI in 13 games. The expectations that followed his massive contract have contributed to the 26-year-old seeming like a bit of a disappointment in his first season with the Phillies, but Harper is on pace for his second straight 30-HR, 100-RBI campaign.