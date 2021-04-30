Harper (face) is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets primarily due to a sore wrist, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The fastball that hit Harper's face Wednesday deflected into his left wrist, which is still sore two days later. While his wrist is bothering him more than his face, neither issue appears to be serious enough to send him to the injured list, with the Phillies calling his absence precautionary. Matt Joyce will fill in for him in right field Friday.