Harper suffered a fractured left thumb in Saturday's game against San Diego after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch in the fourth inning, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He'll undergo further examination in coming days. Given the nature of his injury, Harper's recovery time is expected to be measured in weeks, not days, though a specific timeline is not yet available. The star outfielder will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list soon to free up a spot on the 26-man roster.