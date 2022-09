Harper went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against the Cubs.

Harper provided all the offense for the Phillies Tuesday with an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning. He also led off the ninth inning with a base hit but was quickly erased after JT Realmuto grounded into a fielder's choice. The two-hit effort comes as he was just 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts in his previous five games. He is slashing .292/.371/.540 through 391 plate appearances this season.