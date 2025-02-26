Harper sustained a bruised right tricep after getting hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Blue Jays, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that he's "not over concerned" about the injury, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A Richard Lovelady offering caught Harper on the arm during a sixth-inning plate appearance, and the first baseman was immediately pulled from the game for a pinch runner. While Harper will be re-evaluated Thursday, the expectation is that he'll be fine moving forward. Harper was not going to play Thursday, regardless, and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday versus the Red Sox.