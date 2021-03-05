Harper mentioned on the Phillies' spring training broadcast Friday that he's on a throwing program but will throw to bases as soon as Monday.

Harper battled back issues late last season, making it tough for him to throw. He's being brought along slowly this spring but made his Grapefruit League debut as a hitter Friday against the Pirates and looked ready to go, homering to left field in his first plate appearance. There should still be plenty of time for Harper to get fully up to speed on both sides of the ball by Opening Day.