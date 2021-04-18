Harper (back) will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Harper was held out of the lineup for Saturday's 9-4 loss while managing lower-back tightness, but he apparently needed only one day off to overcome the issue. The 28-year-old has gotten on base at an excellent .396 clip this season, but a .238 average and modest counting-stats totals (two home runs, eight runs, six RBI and no stolen bases in 13 games) has muted his overall fantasy impact thus far.