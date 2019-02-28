Phillies' Bryce Harper: Chooses Philadelphia
Harper agreed to a contract Thursday with the Phillies on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, Harper's deal is worth $330 million over 13 years and doesn't include any opt-out clauses.
After a long offseason of waiting, Harper has finally found a new home. The superstar outfielder will stick in the NL East, joining the Phillies after spending the first seven years of his career with the Nationals. Harper should immediately slot in as the team's starting right fielder, likely pushing Nick Williams to a reserve role. His arrival should also have a positive impact on the run and RBI counts for the players that flank him in the lineup.
