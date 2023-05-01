Harper (elbow) has been medically cleared and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, when he'll likely serve as the Phillies' designated hitter against the Dodgers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Harper visited with Dr. Neal ElAttrache -- the physician who performed his Tommy John surgery Nov. 23 -- on Monday and was officially given the green light to return to game action in a non-defensive role. Even for a position player, Harper's recovery from Tommy John surgery has been remarkably quick, as he had initially been projected to be out until around the All-Star break. Harper has been working out at first base in the event the Phillies want to ease him into the field at that position, though it'll probably be a while before he's anything other than a DH. While Harper's bat could be a little rusty following a long layoff and no rehab assignment, fantasy managers and the Phillies will certainly welcome the slugger back into their lineups.