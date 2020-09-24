Harper went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs, two additional runs scored and three walks during Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old has been battling a back issue recently but was in vintage form Wednesday, hitting a pair of solo homers and being intentionally walked in his other three plate appearances. Harper has a .256/.411/.533 slash line with 13 homers, 40 runs, 30 RBI and eight stolen bases in 55 games this season.