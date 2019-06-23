Harper went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

Harper put the Phillies on the board with his solo shot in the third inning and also brought home another run with an RBI single in the fifth. The 26-year-old moved to the leadoff spot Thursday and is 4-for-13 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base from atop the lineup.