Harper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Marlins.

With the Phillies down 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Harper took a 3-2 changeup from Edward Cabrera 404 feet to left center for his 17th long ball of the season. The homer was his second in the month of September, during which he is batting .194 with four RBI and six runs scored. The homer Wednesday coincides with a modest four-game hitting streak, as he looks to finish the season strong and record his ninth career 20 homer season.