Harper went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Harper is finishing the season on a strong note as he is 15-for-46 (.326 average) with four doubles, one triple, four home runs and 12 RBI in his last 13 contests. Overall the 26-year-old has a .259/.372/.511 slash line with 35 home runs, 114 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 156 games.