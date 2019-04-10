Harper went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

Harper gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead during the third inning with the three-run shot, though the Nationals rallied late to steal the win. The 26-year-old owns a .333/.511/.788 slash line with four home runs, eight RBI and three doubles in 33 at-bats.