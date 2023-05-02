Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters before Monday's game that Harper will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Thomson said that they wanted to give Harper a day because of a hectic schedule that included a doctor's appointment, but he will be able to play in his first game of 2023 after recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. There's a chance that the Phillies could give the two-time MVP some days off in the early portion of his return since there was minimal rehab, but there's plenty of reason to think Harper will be a big-time fantasy contributor the moment he steps into the box against the Dodgers on Tuesday.