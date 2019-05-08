Harper went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Harper broke the game open with a grand slam off Dakota Hudson in the second inning, his seventh home run of the season. It was his first homer in eight contests, a stretch that was marred by 11 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances. Despite a .236 batting average, Harper has gotten on base at a .372 clip and continues to produce excellent counting stats batting out of the third spot in the Phillies' lineup.