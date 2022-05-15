Harper went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, double and an additional run during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Dodgers.

Harper continued to roll Saturday, doubling and scoring in the first inning. Connecting on a three-run homer in the fourth and tacking on a single in the eighth. 14 hits in his last six games have upped the 29-year-old's average from .241 to .305 as he's now top five in both slugging and OPS and appears to have finally adjusted to an assignment as Philadelphia's designated hitter for the foreseeable future.