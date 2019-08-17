Harper went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Friday night against the Padres.

Harper gave the Phillies some breathing room in the sixth inning with a three-run blast over the wall in left. He's now left the yard in back-to-back contests, as he also cranked a game-winning grand slam in Thursday's series finale against the Cubs. Harper will aim to stay hot heading into the final two contests of the series.