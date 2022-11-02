Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Harper started the Phillies' barrage of home runs, hitting a Lance McCullers curveball deep into the bleachers for a two-run homer to make the score 2-0 in the first inning. The 30-year-old lost an 11-game hit streak after going 0-for-4 in Game 2, but he bounced back with his sixth homer and 12th extra-base hit of the postseason. Harper is now hitting .382 across 55 at bats in what has been his best postseason by far -- to put things into perspective, he has 21 hits in the 2022 playoffs, and his previous high across four other postseasons was five hits. Harper will look to stay hot against projected starter Christian Javier in Game 4 of the World Series.