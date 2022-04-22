Harper is serving as the designated hitter and batting third in Friday's game against the Brewers.

Harper hasn't played in the field since Saturday as he deals with a sore elbow, but he'll remain in the lineup as a designated hitter for a fifth consecutive game. He recently underwent an MRI on his right elbow that revealed a minor strain, and he won't be able to throw until Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. While the 29-year-old would've required a trip to the injured list before the universal designated hitter was introduced, he should be able to continue playing through the injury as the DH.