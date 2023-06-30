Phillies manager Rob Thomson suggested Friday that Harper could see action at first base before the All-Star break, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper has been limited to DH duties following a swifter than expected return in early May from Tommy John surgery, but he's been getting pregame reps at first base and is about ready to make his defensive debut at the position. The two-time NL MVP has never made a start at first base at any level of pro ball, but if he's able to handle the assignment it will greatly help Thomson's game-to-game lineup construction, and the additional eligibility would be a welcome boost to Harper's fantasy profile.