Harper could play first base as soon as this weekend, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper is at designated hitter Friday against the Padres, but it sounds like he could be at first base during Saturday's doubleheader or Sunday. It would be the first start he's made at the position as a pro, as the Phillies have opted to ease him back into defensive duties at a less strenuous spot rather than right field following last year's Tommy John surgery. Harper missed the final game before the All-Star break after being hit on his surgically repaired elbow by a pitch, but tests came back clean.