Manager Joe Girardi said Harper (back) is considered day-to-day and might play Sunday against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was withheld from Saturday's lineup with tightness in his lower back, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. Harper also dealt with back problems late last season and had a slow buildup in camp for similar issues. The Phillies figure to remain cautious with their star right fielder, but there doesn't currently appear to be much concern over his long-term status.