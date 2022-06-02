Harper (forearm) is scheduled to receive additional treatment Thursday, and manager Joe Girardi hopes the reigning National League MVP will be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Angels, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to soreness in his right forearm, but the Phillies hope his absence will be limited to one game. The 29-year-old has been serving as Philadelphia's designated hitter while dealing with a sprained UCL in his right elbow, though he did miss a week in mid-May after receiving a PRP injection. Harper should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's scheduled off day.