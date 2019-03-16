Phillies' Bryce Harper: Could return Sunday
Harper (foot) could be back in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper didn't play Saturday after getting hit by a pitch in the foot the day before, but he did play catch and do agility work. He'll be evaluated Sunday morning and may not quite be ready to go, but the fact that a return is already possible bodes well for him being unaffected by Opening Day.
