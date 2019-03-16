Harper (foot) could be back in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper didn't play Saturday after getting hit by a pitch in the foot the day before, but he did play catch and do agility work. He'll be evaluated Sunday morning and may not quite be ready to go, but the fact that a return is already possible bodes well for him being unaffected by Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...