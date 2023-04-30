Harper (elbow) will see a doctor Monday morning and expects to return to the Phillies' lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers if he's cleared, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery last November and was initially targeting a return around the All-Star break, but if he's cleared to suit up Tuesday, he'd beat that projection by over two months. The 30-year-old would serve exclusively as a designated hitter upon his return, but his clearance would provide a significant boost to the Phillies' lineup. He hit .286 with 18 home runs, 65 RBI, 63 runs and 11 stolen bases over 99 games last year.