Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Saturday that Harper (elbow) may not take part in a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper echoed those sentiments in a conversation with Lauber, noting that he believes he can get his timing down without necessarily reporting to the minors. The two-time MVP is working back from Tommy John surgery, and it's been recently reported that he'll work at first base in an attempt to get on the field quickly. Whether Harper goes on a rehab assignment or not it seems likely that the 30-year-old star will be back with the Phillies and helping fantasy teams in the summer months as long as there are not setbacks.