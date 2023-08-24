Harper went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Harper tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning with a clutch three-run homer off Camilo Doval. Harper's now homered in three straight contests, giving him 12 on the season, despite being limited to DH duties while recovering from back stiffness. He's gone 12-for-26 (.462) with five long balls in his last seven games, boosting his slash line to .299/.392/.468 with 59 runs scored, 47 RBI and seven steals across 406 plate appearances this season.