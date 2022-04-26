Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over Colorado.

Making his eighth consecutive appearance as the Phillies' designated hitter, Harper launched a solo shot off Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning. He also scored a run in the third and knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh. The slugging lefty improved his slash line to .231/.297/.462 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 17 games.