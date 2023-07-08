X-rays on Harper's right elbow returned negative, and he is only dealing with soreness after exiting Saturday's game against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper was hit by a pitch and was ultimately pulled from the game shortly after. The issue doesn't appear to be serious, though the team could opt to hold him out Sunday to get him an extra day of rest heading into the All-Star break.
