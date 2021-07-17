Harper sat out the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins due to dehydration issues, but he is expected to play Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s for the matinee of the doubleheader, in which Harper went 1-for-3 with a double and a run. It sounds like he will be a full-go for the rest of the weekend series.