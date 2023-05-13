Harper went 2-for-4 with a two-run double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Harper put the Phillies on his back in the eighth inning. He knocked a two-run double to give them a lead, then stole third and scored when Elias Diaz's throw was errant. With four multi-hit efforts through eight games, there's little to reason to doubt Harper's bat since he returned from Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old is slashing .344/.417/.500 with a home run, three RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles through 36 plate appearances, and his steal was his first of the season.