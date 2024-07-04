Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Harper (hamstring) is currently able to go through drills at 70-to-75 percent intensity, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper is eligible for activation on July 9 as he works his way back from a strained left hamstring. While the Phillies won't hesitate to activate Harper next week if he's ready, they do have the All-Star break looming the following week if they decide to give the first baseman a little more time.