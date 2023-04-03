Manager Rob Thomson said during Sunday's ESPN broadcast that Harper (elbow) could resume hitting on the field as early as Thursday, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper has spent the last few months recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in November, but he's trended in the right direction over the last several weeks. If Harper feels good after hitting on the field, he'll eventually progress to live arm at-bats before potentially embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old still has some steps to clear before he's in the mix to make his season debut for the Phillies, but Thomson said Harper has been doing "really well" in his recovery.