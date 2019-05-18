Harper went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Harper extended his team's lead to three in the fourth inning with a two-run double to right center. The 26-year-old has struggled to a .222 average through 44 games so far in 2019, though he's registered a base knock in each of his past three contests, perhaps indicating that he's getting ready to turn the corner.