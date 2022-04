Harper went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Harper got the Phillies on the board early with his RBI double off of Freddy Peralta in the first inning. He later scored on Alec Bohm's eighth-inning single. The reigning NL MVP has racked up 11 RBI and seven extra-base hits through 54 at-bats.