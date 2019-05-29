Harper went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI on Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Harper doubled home two runners in the third inning and added another two-bagger in the fifth frame. It was his first multi-hit effort in four contests and he now has three extra-base hits in his last eight games. Harper has a disappointing .232/.357/.449 line across 238 plate appearances this season.

