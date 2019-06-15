Harper went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.

The $330 million man has cooled down a bit after a weeklong hot streak, but he's still slashing .317/.348/.571 over his last 16 games with three homers and 14 RBI. Harper's overall numbers remain disappointing, but with 12 long balls and 48 RBI in 69 games, he's still on pace for his second consecutive 100-RBI campaign.

