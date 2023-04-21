Harper (elbow) could return at designated hitter for the Phillies as soon as the first weekend of May, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper will be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache -- who performed his Tommy John surgery last November -- in Los Angeles while the Phillies are there for a May 1-3 series against the Dodgers. The team is expected to allow Harper to skip a rehab assignment, so he could return shortly after the doctor visit if he gets the green light. "If we get clearance from the doctor, then we'll see when he can start DHing," manager Rob Thomson said Thursday. "But it shouldn't be too far after that." Harper played catch Thursday and has been working out at first base with the thought that he might be able to play that position sooner than right field. He's likely to be a DH only for a while, though, and he is currently able to swing a bat without restrictions. The last potential hurdle to being able to DH is full-intensity slides, including dives back into first base on a pickoff attempt, because the elbow is at risk of rupturing for a certain period of time after surgery. Harper returning in early May or shortly after would mean making it back less than six months after surgery and more than two months before the initial All-Star break timeline the Phillies established the day of the operation.