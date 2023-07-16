Harper went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in a 9-4 win over the Padres during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 30-year-old was only used as a pinch hitter in the matinee with Blake Snell on the mound for San Diego, but Harper was back at DH for the nightcap and took Ryan Weathers deep in the fourth inning. The blast snapped a career-worst homer drought for Harper that had lasted 166 plate appearances, and he now has four long balls and six steals in 59 games on the season to go along with his still-solid .298/.395/.422 slash line.